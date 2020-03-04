Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8 series reportedly to make its global debut in the second week of April

OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2020 11:51:53 IST

The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is expected to include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite. The smartphone series will reportedly launch in April, a little earlier than we expected. According to a report by Tech Radar, the OnePlus 8 series is likely to launch globally in the second week of April.

It is expected that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back in a vertical alignment, just like OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

According to an earlier report, OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

As per another report, OnePlus 8 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back in a vertical alignment, just like OnePlus 7Pro (Review). Although, we did see a circular camera module in the recently launched OnePlus 7T. The report suggests that OnePlus 8 might also come with a wireless charging feature.

