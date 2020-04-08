FP Trending

OnePlus has announced the first wireless charger for smartphones that’s capable of outputting 30 W of peak power.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of much-awaited OnePlus 8 series phones.

The smartphone manufacturer claims that the new wireless charger ensures that the device’s battery power will go from one percent to 50 percent in only 30 minutes.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless is the Chinese smartphone maker’s first wireless charger. This is quite a leap in performance considering that most wireless chargers, even fast ones, top out at 10 W.

In a forum post, OnePlus stated that its Warp wireless direct charging architecture allows for real-time communication between the wireless charger and the phone with the help of a customised chip.

The chip assists in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximise overall efficiency.

To achieve these “drastically improved charging speeds”, OnePlus claims it needed to combine the industry’s first isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture.

This isolated charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97 percent and minimises the amount of energy converted into heat. OnePlus says that the pump helps maintain a stable charge, keeping the phone safe while charging.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless is compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at up to 5 W, and now OnePlus users can use almost any third-party wireless charger with its upcoming phones.

“On top of that, if you are using a Qi wireless charger that supports a 10 W EPP standard, you’ll be able to get 10 W charging speeds for your OnePlus phone,” the company said.

On 14 April, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8 series of phones. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless will also be launched during the same event. It’s likely that only the Pro model will support 30 W charging, with the regular OnePlus 8 allowing for 10 W wireless charging via Qi.

