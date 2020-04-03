Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro will likely be priced below $1,000, hints CEO Pete Lau

Lau reportedly confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.


tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2020 13:33:11 IST

OnePlus is all set to unveil its OnePlus 8 series with 5G connectivity on 14 April. In the days leading up to the launch, we have come across various leaks about the phones, suggesting the possible design, chipset, battery and camera of the smartphones in the series. Some of these details have recently been confirmed by OnePlus as well. A new report talks about the pricing of the lineup.

According to a report by Business Insider, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will not cost you more than $1,000. However, if we roughly translate that to today's exchange rate, it would mean that the OnePlus 8 series' highest variant will be priced close to Rs 76,000. He reportedly added that "prices across the supply chain, from raw materials to 5G chips, are all rising generally in the industry". This might be a hint that this series will be more expensive than the previous ones.

The latest offering of OnePlus is OnePlus 7T Pro that is priced at Rs 53,999 in India.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

According to previous reports, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display that sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per earlier reports,  OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

If these rumours are to be believed, it will be the first time that OnePlus smartphone will come with an official IP rating.

