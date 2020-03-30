tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is expected to unveil its flagship series of the year next month. The series is likely to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. Ahead of the launch, renders of OnePlus 8 have leaked, revealing a few hardware details and three of its possible colour variants.

According to a report by WinFuture and tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.

#OnePlus8 Official Renders have leaked! I know what the marketing name for these colours will be:

-Interstellar Glow

-Glacial Green

-Onyx Black

Looks amazing in my opinion! What do you think?

Source: @rquandt / https://t.co/sd7Pw4nGHg pic.twitter.com/FWMlSuZzii — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 29, 2020



According to renders shared by both sources, it is revealed that OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display which sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per previous reports, OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

