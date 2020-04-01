tech2 News Staff

On Tuesday, OnePlus announced the launch date for the OnePlus 8 series – 14 April. The series is expected to include three smartphones, that is, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, days ahead of the launch, the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed a few specifications that will be seen in the upcoming series.

While most of what Lau has revealed is in line with the rumours we have come across so far, but at least, the following things aren't speculations anymore:

Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Lau claims that the new chipset will dramatically include the overall performance of the smartphones. He wrote in the blog:

The industry-leading Snapdragon 865 mobile platform improves over what was an already powerful SoC, offering a 25 percent increase in CPU performance, a 25 percent rise in GPU rendering times, while being 25 percent more energy efficient. It also offers a 16 percent reduction in power consumption when shooting videos and a 40 percent increase in video noise pixel processing power. Its AI performance is at least twice as fast as its predecessor, thanks to the Hexagon 698 DSP, which also offers 35 percent better power efficiency.

The LPDDR5 RAM is also believed to boost transfer rate to a blazing 6,400 Mbps at bandwidth as high as 51.2 Gbps.

Lau has also confirmed that the new series by OnePlus will use a 120 Hz fluid display, which the company announced in January this year.

Additionally, Lau also said that OnePlus is adding two new features to the OnePlus 8 series – Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster.

Turbo Write uses the upper section of the ROM's storage as a high-speed read/write interval. Here, in theory, each read/write will enter this high-speed buffer, and then proceed to the next command of data transfer.

In addition, HPB (Host Performance Booster) can further improve the random read performance after extended use.

OnePlus has already also announced that the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G connectivity.

