tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has officially announced that it will globally unveil its OnePlus 8 series on 14 April. In the tweet, it is also mentioned that the said event will begin at 4.30 pm IST. It is expected that this upcoming series will include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and an affordable variant OnePlus 8 Lite.

According to another tweet by the company, the smartphones of OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G connectivity and a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

According to previous reports, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display that sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per earlier reports, OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

If these rumours are to be believed, it will be the first time that OnePlus smartphone will come with an official IP rating.

