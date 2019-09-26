tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is all geared up to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 7T along with its first-ever smart TV, simply called OnePlus TV, in India today. The brand has been feeding us information about their upcoming devices for some time now. Well, it all ends today!

The devices are already listed on the Amazon India website so we can expect that all the devices that are to be launched today will be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September - 4 October).

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 7.00 pm in Delhi today. You can watch the event live on the company's YouTube page and you can also click on the link below to watch it.



OnePlus 7T specifications (rumoured)

According to a report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T might be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (rumoured)

The rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It could be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support. However, we aren't sure whether the company will be announcing this device at the event today.

It has also recently been confirmed that the OnePlus 7T-series will come pre-loaded with Android 10 and will have an HDR10+ display as well.

OnePlus TV expected specifications

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size.

OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.

The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".