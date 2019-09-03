tech2 News Staff

New details of the upcoming OnePlus TV have been officially revealed and this time, it’s about the audio system on the smart TV. It will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience. It’s expected to launch towards the end of September.

The details of the audio system come from an updated listing on Amazon India. The listing page of the OnePlus TV also has a ‘Notify Me’ button to send notifications to interested buyers when the TV is launched.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision support. This means it will be able to support 4K HDR content.

There have been a few leaks about the device as well. Recently, the specs were reportedly leaked that shows the TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. It could run on a modified version of Google’s Android TV and it’s likely going to be based on Android 9 Pie.

As the launch of the OnePlus TV approaches (rumoured to be 26 September), the company has been working hard to build the hype train. It has been slowly revealing features one-by-one and it will continue to drag until the day of launch. Of course, we’ll be bringing you with all the official announcements and features coming to the OnePlus TV.

