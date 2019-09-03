Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus TV will pack 8 speakers with 50 W total output and Dolby Atmos support

The latest feature announcement of the upcoming OnePlus TV is about its audio capabilities


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 12:25:52 IST

New details of the upcoming OnePlus TV have been officially revealed and this time, it’s about the audio system on the smart TV. It will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience. It’s expected to launch towards the end of September.

OnePlus TV will pack 8 speakers with 50 W total output and Dolby Atmos support

OnePlus revealed the official logo of its smart TV. Image: OnePlus.

The details of the audio system come from an updated listing on Amazon India. The listing page of the OnePlus TV also has a ‘Notify Me’ button to send notifications to interested buyers when the TV is launched.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision support. This means it will be able to support 4K HDR content.

There have been a few leaks about the device as well. Recently, the specs were reportedly leaked that shows the TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. It could run on a modified version of Google’s Android TV and it’s likely going to be based on Android 9 Pie.

As the launch of the OnePlus TV approaches (rumoured to be 26 September), the company has been working hard to build the hype train. It has been slowly revealing features one-by-one and it will continue to drag until the day of launch. Of course, we’ll be bringing you with all the official announcements and features coming to the OnePlus TV.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more

Aug 25, 2019
OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more
Oneplus TV is coming, and we can’t keep calm

Oneplus TV is coming, and we can’t keep calm

Aug 27, 2019
After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September

OnePlus TV

After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September

Aug 20, 2019
OnePlus TV to come with a 55-inch QLED panel, activates 'Notify Me' page on Amazon

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to come with a 55-inch QLED panel, activates 'Notify Me' page on Amazon

Aug 23, 2019
OnePlus TV to reportedly run on a modified version of Google's Android TV

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to reportedly run on a modified version of Google's Android TV

Aug 29, 2019
OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus

OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

Aug 30, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019