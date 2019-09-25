tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is going to launch its OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus TV in India tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed several specifications of OnePlus 7T and this time the brand revealed by tweeting that the upcoming OnePlus 7T will come with Android 10 out of the box. Recently OnePlus 7(Review) and OnePlus 7 Pro(Review) also received the Android 10 update.

Other than this, OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus 7T will come with 30T Warp charging tech along with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. In terms of camera, as per the official tweets by company, OnePlus 7T will feature a triple rear camera setup aligned in a horizontal line and packed in a circular module.

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. Coming September 26. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2019



The image previously teased also confirmed that the smartphone will come in blue colour option which looked like a Mirror Blue colour variant that was available in its predecessor OnePlus 7(Review).

OnePlus 7T expected specifications

According to a report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T might be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery.