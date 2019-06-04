Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 32,999

OnePlus 7 will be available for sale on Amazon, OnePlus website and OnePlus offline stores.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 10:43:47 IST

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro(review) last month along with OnePlus 7 (review).  The company started sales for OnePlus 7 Pro from 16 May only and the device has proved to be a success after becoming the fastest-selling smartphone in the premium category, as claimed by Amazon India.

Now OnePlus 7 is going on sale for the first time, starting today at 12.00 pm and will be available on Amazon, OnePlus website and OnePlus offline stores.  The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version comes in at Rs 37,999. As far as colours go the OnePlus 7 will be available in Mirror Grey and Red.

OnePlus 7 to go on sale today at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 32,999

Say Hello! To the new champ of the mid-premium flagship smartphones. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

OnePlus 7 Specs

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a drop-notch on the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with the capable Adren 640 GPU.

As far as cameras go, the OnePlus 7 features a dual-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also officially confirmed water resistance on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro without any IP rating.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 to officially go for sale in two colours on 4 June exclusively on Amazon

May 29, 2019
OnePlus 7 to officially go for sale in two colours on 4 June exclusively on Amazon
Android Q beta announced for OnePlus 7-series: Here's how to download it

OnePlus 7

Android Q beta announced for OnePlus 7-series: Here's how to download it

May 22, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro becomes the fastest selling premium smartphone on Amazon India

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro becomes the fastest selling premium smartphone on Amazon India

May 23, 2019
OnePlus is working on a camera fix for improving HDR, Nightscape on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus is working on a camera fix for improving HDR, Nightscape on OnePlus 7 Pro

May 23, 2019
OnePlus bringing the 7 Pro's Fnatic mode and more to the OnePlus 6,6T,5 and 5T

OnePlus

OnePlus bringing the 7 Pro's Fnatic mode and more to the OnePlus 6,6T,5 and 5T

May 26, 2019
OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS beta update with Zen Mode, screen recorder

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS beta update with Zen Mode, screen recorder

May 29, 2019

science

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019