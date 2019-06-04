tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro(review) last month along with OnePlus 7 (review). The company started sales for OnePlus 7 Pro from 16 May only and the device has proved to be a success after becoming the fastest-selling smartphone in the premium category, as claimed by Amazon India.

Now OnePlus 7 is going on sale for the first time, starting today at 12.00 pm and will be available on Amazon, OnePlus website and OnePlus offline stores. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version comes in at Rs 37,999. As far as colours go the OnePlus 7 will be available in Mirror Grey and Red.

OnePlus 7 Specs

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a drop-notch on the top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with the capable Adren 640 GPU.

As far as cameras go, the OnePlus 7 features a dual-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also officially confirmed water resistance on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro without any IP rating.

