OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 will have water resistance but without an IP rating

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei explains the company's rationale for declining to get an IP rating.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 08:33:42 IST

The upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will feature water resistance but don't expect the phone to come with any IP rating.

OnePlus has confirmed this bit of news through a teaser video posted through its official YouTube and

Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We just bought a bucket. #OnePlus7Series https://t.co/Q0eAKsfMEw pic.twitter.com/4f0RmNpI2t

— OnePlus (@oneplus) May 3, 2019 " target="_blank">Twitter handles.

The latest 30-second teaser video confirms water resistance on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 but explicitly mentions the absence of any IP ratings. "Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We bought something less expensive instead," the message in the teaser video reads.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 will have water resistance but without an IP rating

A still from the teaser posted by OnePlus. Image: OnePlus/ YouTube

The video also features a bucket in which one of the upcoming OnePlus handsets has been thrown to highlight its water resistance. But it is worth noting here that at around 21 seconds, a fine print confirms that the phone is water-resistant under optimal test conditions.

However, the note also issues a warning suggesting that people don't go dunking their phones in a bucket to affirm water resistance. OnePlus also adds that damages from water submersion won't be covered under the standard warranty.

OnePlus Co-founder, Carl Pei also posted the company's rationale for declining to get an IP rating. The company wanted to do things based on "what you really need" rather than the industry, Pei said. An IP rating would be the "simplest" way to prove resistance, but OnePlus figured it was better to show what phones can "bring to you in real life."

Pei, however, does not rule out the possibility of having IP ratings on future devices.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be launching in India on 14 May with sales being expected to begin on 17 May.

