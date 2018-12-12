Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched in India for Rs 50,990; sales begin on 15 December

The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is the first phone by the company to sport 10 GB of RAM.

tech2 News Staff Dec 12, 2018 19:56 PM IST

The much-awaited OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is finally official in India with a price tag of Rs 50,990. The phone will be available online exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus' online store starting 15 December.

The new McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T features a massive 10 GB of RAM . Image: OnePlus UK

The new McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T features a massive 10 GB of RAM . Image: OnePlus UK

OnePlus fans in Delhi who're eager to get a feel of the device can get their hands on the phone at OnePlus' experience store.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is already up for pre-registrations on Amazon India. There is also a ‘Notify Me' button, which is live on the website, that will give you real-time updates around the smartphone model's launch.

The new McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T features a massive 10 GB of RAM as well as a new fast-charging technology referred to as 'Warp Charge 30'. OnePlus claims that Warp Charge 30 offers a day's power in just 20 minutes. By that, the company states that the new charging standard can fill the OnePlus 6T from zero to 50 percent juice in 20 minutes.

The design also gets a makeover here with a signature McLaren Papaya orange accent at the bottom of the phone's back. The back also features a carbon fibre finish, staying true to the British sportscar maker's tradition of using the material in all its cars since 1981.

(To learn more about the OnePlus 6T, read our detailed text and video review of the smartphone here)

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

