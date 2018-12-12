tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is finally official in India with a price tag of Rs 50,990. The phone will be available online exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus' online store starting 15 December.

OnePlus fans in Delhi who're eager to get a feel of the device can get their hands on the phone at OnePlus' experience store.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is already up for pre-registrations on Amazon India. There is also a ‘Notify Me' button, which is live on the website, that will give you real-time updates around the smartphone model's launch.

The new McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T features a massive 10 GB of RAM as well as a new fast-charging technology referred to as 'Warp Charge 30'. OnePlus claims that Warp Charge 30 offers a day's power in just 20 minutes. By that, the company states that the new charging standard can fill the OnePlus 6T from zero to 50 percent juice in 20 minutes.

The design also gets a makeover here with a signature McLaren Papaya orange accent at the bottom of the phone's back. The back also features a carbon fibre finish, staying true to the British sportscar maker's tradition of using the material in all its cars since 1981.

