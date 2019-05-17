tech2 News Staff

After a myriad of leaks, rumours, teasers and then an official launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro (review) will finally be available for purchase starting today. Technically, the availability kicked off yesterday, that is 16 May, but that was exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. However, starting 12 pm IST on 17 May, all Prime and non-Prime members will be able to place an order for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Do note, currently, only the Mirror Grey colour option is available at Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores. Its Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from 28 May, and the Almond colour option will be available in June.

The OnePlus 7 sale date hasn't been announced as of yet, beyond a June release date.

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events

Additionally, OnePlus is also showcasing its phone across its OnePlus Experience stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

However, only in New Delhi, from 17 May to 16 June, OnePlus will be hosting a special experience pop-up event at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This event will start at 7.00 pm on 17 May, and from 18 May to 16 June, it will be open at 11.30 am every day.

At the Experience pop-up events, you will be able to get a hands-on on the device and also purchase it from these stalls. Besides the device, these pop-up stores will also sell exclusive OnePlus gear and goodies.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at a Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There's also an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant which offers the option of getting a Red phone (Almond will only be available in June). This variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

As for the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price tag goes up to Rs 57,999. This variant also arrives only in Nebula Blue and will be available for grab only from 28 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

OnePlus has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

