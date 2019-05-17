Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

Here are the complete details on the pop-up events, sale, offers, and availability of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 09:51:53 IST

After a myriad of leaks, rumours, teasers and then an official launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro (review) will finally be available for purchase starting today. Technically, the availability kicked off yesterday, that is 16 May, but that was exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. However, starting 12 pm IST on 17 May, all Prime and non-Prime members will be able to place an order for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Do note, currently, only the Mirror Grey colour option is available at Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores. Its Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from 28 May, and the Almond colour option will be available in June.

The OnePlus 7 sale date hasn't been announced as of yet, beyond a June release date.

(Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why)

OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events

Additionally, OnePlus is also showcasing its phone across its OnePlus Experience stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

However, only in New Delhi, from 17 May to 16 June, OnePlus will be hosting a special experience pop-up event at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This event will start at 7.00 pm on 17 May, and from 18 May to 16 June, it will be open at 11.30 am every day.

At the Experience pop-up events, you will be able to get a hands-on on the device and also purchase it from these stalls. Besides the device, these pop-up stores will also sell exclusive OnePlus gear and goodies.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at a Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There's also an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant which offers the option of getting a Red phone (Almond will only be available in June). This variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

As for the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price tag goes up to Rs 57,999. This variant also arrives only in Nebula Blue and will be available for grab only from 28 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

OnePlus has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM variant

May 04, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM variant
OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

May 15, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events to start from 15 May: Here's where you need to be

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events to start from 15 May: Here's where you need to be

May 10, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin for Amazon Prime members: All you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin for Amazon Prime members: All you need to know

May 03, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera

May 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders now open for all on Amazon India: All you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders now open for all on Amazon India: All you need to know

May 04, 2019

science

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Medicine

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

May 17, 2019
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019
Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

Antibiotics

Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

May 16, 2019
Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019