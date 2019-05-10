Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events to start from 15 May: Here's where you need to be

OnePlus will be showcasing its phone across stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 13:03:03 IST

Every year Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus runs plenty of promotional campaigns for its flagship phones, but this year the company has gone all out with some mad advertising ahead of the launch. OnePlus has already planned these promotions post-launch as well. Like every year, OnePlus will be holding special pop-up events across the globe, including India. This year it has also increased the number of locations of these events.

Starting 15 May, OnePlus will be showcasing its phone across its OnePlus Experience stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

On 15 May, at Prime Mall, Irla Road Vile Parle West, there will be an experience pop-up zone set up starting 7.00 pm. In Pune, you can head to Lower Ground Floor in Phoenix Marketcity, in Ahmedabad and check out Safal Pegasus on Prahladnagar road. In Hyderabad you can check Forum Sujana Mall, to find a similar pop-up zone. Customers and fans in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai, you can just head to the nearest OnePlus Experience store.

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up events to start from 15 May: Heres where you need to be

Representational Image of the OnePlus 6T.

However, only in New Delhi, from 17 May to 16 June, OnePlus will be hosting a special experience pop-up event at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This event will start at 7.00 pm on 17 May, and from 18 May to 16 June, it will be open at 11.30 am every day.

At the Experience pop-up events, you will be able to get a hands-on on the device and also purchase it from these stalls. Besides the device, these pop-up stores will also sell exclusive OnePlus gear and goodies.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro itself, the device is scheduled to launch globally on 14 May. Pre-orders for the device are currently open. And to know all that is expected from the OnePlus 7 Pro, head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin for Amazon Prime members: All you need to know

May 03, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders begin for Amazon Prime members: All you need to know
Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot on OnePlus 7 Pro

May 10, 2019
Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue’ colour option

OnePlus 7 Pro

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue’ colour option

May 03, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM variant

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India could go up to Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM variant

May 04, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders now open for all on Amazon India: All you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders now open for all on Amazon India: All you need to know

May 04, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup: All you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup: All you need to know

Apr 26, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019