tech2 News Staff

Every year Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus runs plenty of promotional campaigns for its flagship phones, but this year the company has gone all out with some mad advertising ahead of the launch. OnePlus has already planned these promotions post-launch as well. Like every year, OnePlus will be holding special pop-up events across the globe, including India. This year it has also increased the number of locations of these events.

Starting 15 May, OnePlus will be showcasing its phone across its OnePlus Experience stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

On 15 May, at Prime Mall, Irla Road Vile Parle West, there will be an experience pop-up zone set up starting 7.00 pm. In Pune, you can head to Lower Ground Floor in Phoenix Marketcity, in Ahmedabad and check out Safal Pegasus on Prahladnagar road. In Hyderabad you can check Forum Sujana Mall, to find a similar pop-up zone. Customers and fans in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai, you can just head to the nearest OnePlus Experience store.

However, only in New Delhi, from 17 May to 16 June, OnePlus will be hosting a special experience pop-up event at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. This event will start at 7.00 pm on 17 May, and from 18 May to 16 June, it will be open at 11.30 am every day.

At the Experience pop-up events, you will be able to get a hands-on on the device and also purchase it from these stalls. Besides the device, these pop-up stores will also sell exclusive OnePlus gear and goodies.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro itself, the device is scheduled to launch globally on 14 May. Pre-orders for the device are currently open. And to know all that is expected from the OnePlus 7 Pro, head here.

