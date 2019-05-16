Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers at 12 pm today

Non-Prime subscribers can sign up for the OnePlus Early Birds Sale at the same time today.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 11:17:49 IST

OnePlus' newest flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a device every smartphone enthusiast is talking about right now and the phone is now finally set to go on sale today for the first time in India.

The first online sale of the OnePlus 7 Pro gets underway at 12 pm today on the Amazon India, but only Amazon Prime members are eligible for this first flash sale.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription though, don't lose heart. Instead of choosing to wait till tomorrow, you could try and avail the OnePlus Early Birds Sale — a flash sale that will also kick off simultaneously on the official OnePlus India website.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a gorgeous phone. It's also quite large.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at a Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You only get to choose the Mirror Grey colour if you choose to get the entry-level model.

There's also an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant which offers the option of getting a Red phone (Almond will only be available in June). This variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

As for the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price tag goes up to Rs 57,999. This variant also arrives only in Nebula Blue and will be available for grab only from 28 May.

For today's sale though, OnePlus notes that only the Mirror Grey variant of the phone will be an available sale on Amazon.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

OnePlus has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely the best phone OnePlus has made till date, but the competition is still ahead. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

(Head here to read our detailed, in-depth OnePlus 7 Pro review)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

