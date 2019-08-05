Monday, August 05, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly gets beta update, gets Focus Tracking in camera, Digital Wellbeing

This update is available on OnePlus 7 Pro and might be soon available on other OnePlus smartphones.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 16:43:48 IST

OnePlus has reportedly released an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). The latest Android Q DP4 update comes with new features related to camera, settings and so on. This update is now available for OnePlus 7 Pro but it might be available for OnePlus 7 (Review), OnePlus 6 (Review) and OnePlus 6T (Review) as well.

There is no official confirmation from the company that this update has been rolled out for OnePlus 7 Pro but it was spotted by XDA Developers which revealed some new features in the OS.

According to the XDA developers, the updated version of this OS brings Focus Tracking in camera. In this feature, the camera will focus better on a person or pet while clicking a video or a picture. This feature was hidden in the previous update but now, users can just turn on the toggle to enable it. Again there is no surety if this feature is unique to OnePlus 7 Pro or it will also be available in the other three devices.

(Also read: OnePlus 7T Pro photos leaked, no major design change, may run Android Q Beta)

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

Another feature that the report has revealed is a tweak in the Zen Mode. You can now select for how long you want to keep the phone in "Zen Mode". Users will now be able to choose from 20, 30, 40 and 60 minutes.

Macro mode was also reported. This might be a OnePlus 7 Pro exclusive feature that will be accessible to uses as soon as they side-load the new camera APK. Since this device do not have a macro lens, this feature will make use of auto-focus on the wide-angle lens to get macro shots.

The "Digital wellbeing" feature is also a part of the update. Here parents can also restrict the content or set screen time and so on for their kids.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


