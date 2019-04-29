tech2 News Staff

OnePlus announced that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro has been given an “A+ Top Tier Display Rating” from independent display research lab DisplayMate. The rating suggests the yet-to-be-released OnePlus 7 Pro to have one of the best smartphone displays in the market.

OnePlus says that the OnePlus 7 Pro “scored exceptionally well across every parameter” when it came to colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy and pixel density. Users will have the freedom to adjust the display’s colour gamut and temperature according to their own preferences.

Further details about the testing and results haven’t been published yet. According to OnePlus, DisplayMate Technologies will publish the “Display Technology Shoot-Out” article during the launch event of the phone on 14 May. The launch event is happening in Bangalore at 8.15 pm and it will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel for those who can’t attend.

Apart from the DisplayMate rating, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received the ‘Safety for Eyes’ certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute. This certification suggests that the smartphone display is able to “better filter out harmful blue lights.”

