tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 09:49:39 IST
If anybody is talking about anything other than the Avengers: Endgame right now, then it's about the upcoming OnePlus phones. It seems like, with every rotation planet Earth takes, a new OnePlus leak is born. The latest one, in fact, comes from the official sources and confirms the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro.
On Thursday, OnePlus shared a short video teaser in a post on Twitter with a hashtag that says #OnePlus7Pro, and a sketch of the back of the device, which shows off three camera lenses at the rear.
Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones. #OnePlus7Prohttps://t.co/ViZaz53XXk pic.twitter.com/wIHg7fd7U4
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 25, 2019
OnePlus is scheduled to host an event in New York and simultaneously in Bengaluru in India on 14 May, where it will be unveiling the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.
OnePlus 7 Pro expected price
In a recent report, it was revealed that the purported OnePlus 7 Pro's highest variant will possibly be priced at €829 (about Rs 65,000). The device will reportedly come in three colour options and three RAM options.
Further, OnePlus 7 Pro will come in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, the price of which is unknown, an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, which will be priced at either €749 or €759 (which is between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000).
As it has been rumoured in the past, this leak also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model (because Overkill is OnePlus' middle name), which is expected to be priced between €819 to €829 (and that's somewhere around Rs 64,000 to Rs 65,000).
OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications and feature
From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 4,000 mAh battery, with a WARP charger at 30W.
Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sports a triple-camera setup at the rear, which will include a wide angle and a telephoto lens.
Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.