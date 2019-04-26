Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup: All you need to know

OnePlus is scheduled to unveil the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on 14 May.

tech2 News StaffApr 26, 2019 09:49:39 IST

If anybody is talking about anything other than the Avengers: Endgame right now, then it's about the upcoming OnePlus phones. It seems like, with every rotation planet Earth takes, a new OnePlus leak is born. The latest one, in fact, comes from the official sources and confirms the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

On Thursday, OnePlus shared a short video teaser in a post on Twitter with a hashtag that says #OnePlus7Pro, and a sketch of the back of the device, which shows off three camera lenses at the rear.

OnePlus is scheduled to host an event in New York and simultaneously in Bengaluru in India on 14 May, where it will be unveiling the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected price

In a recent report, it was revealed that the purported OnePlus 7 Pro's highest variant will possibly be priced at €829 (about Rs 65,000). The device will reportedly come in three colour options and three RAM options.

Further, OnePlus 7 Pro will come in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, the price of which is unknown, an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, which will be priced at either €749 or €759 (which is between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000).

As it has been rumoured in the past, this leak also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model (because Overkill is OnePlus' middle name), which is expected to be priced between €819 to €829 (and that's somewhere around Rs 64,000 to Rs 65,000).

OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications and feature

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 4,000 mAh battery, with a WARP charger at 30W.

Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sports a triple-camera setup at the rear, which will include a wide angle and a telephoto lens.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


