Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need to know

OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now with a tagline of "fast and smooth".

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 21:08:26 IST

One of the most hyped upcoming phones is quite possibly the OnePlus 7 and now we finally have a date on which we can expect the device (or devices). OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 7 series will be unveiled on 14 May in three different countries simultaneously.

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Heres all you need to know

OnePlus 7 case by Olixar.

The events are said to be held in London, New York and Bangalore. The main launch will be taking place in New York at 11.00 am EDT and in London and Bangalore the event will start at 4.00 pm GMT and 8.15 pm IST. Here's all we know about OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The highlight of the event, OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now and the tagline for the smartphone is going to be fast and smooth. While there have been many rumours floating around regarding what this statement might mean, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has given out some exclusive information.

As per The VergePete Lau has said that the OnePlus 7 Pro (not mentioning the device by name) will have a high focus on the display of the device. As a matter of fact, the report states that OnePlus is likely going to spend more than triple on the OnePlus  7 Pro display than it has spent on the previous OnePlus device. In Lau's words the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to have a "breakthrough" display.

What this means is that the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely going to be as expensive as the Galaxy S10 , Huawei P30 Pro or the iPhone XR. Rumours have pointed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a QHD+ 90 Hz display.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the OnePlus CEO reveals the Chinese company's strategy in following Apple and Samsung and launch more than one flagship next month annually.

“To provide consumers more choice and meet the needs of a broader audience, we’ve changed our launch strategy, but our commitment to premium products and experiences remains the same, said Lau to the publication.

Lau clarified that while the upcoming OnePlus 7 will cater to those looking to upgrade from a OnePlus 6T (review), those craving more advanced technology, will have an "edgier, more advanced, ultra-premium smartphone.”

As for the OnePlus 7, considering OnePlus has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB of RAM.

In addition to that, some reports also suggest that OnePlus will be adopting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to Vivo and Oppo in order to provide a bezel-less and notch-less face.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

Apr 18, 2019
OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked
OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better display, says CEO

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better display, says CEO

Apr 23, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

Apr 20, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro is said to reportedly come with a 'breakthrough' display

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is said to reportedly come with a 'breakthrough' display

Apr 22, 2019
OnePlus 7 Olixar case shows triple cameras, new positioning of dual-SIM slot

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Olixar case shows triple cameras, new positioning of dual-SIM slot

Apr 17, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

OnePlus

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

Apr 15, 2019

science

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019
CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Apr 23, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019