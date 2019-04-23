tech2 News Staff

One of the most hyped upcoming phones is quite possibly the OnePlus 7 and now we finally have a date on which we can expect the device (or devices). OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 7 series will be unveiled on 14 May in three different countries simultaneously.

The events are said to be held in London, New York and Bangalore. The main launch will be taking place in New York at 11.00 am EDT and in London and Bangalore the event will start at 4.00 pm GMT and 8.15 pm IST. Here's all we know about OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The highlight of the event, OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now and the tagline for the smartphone is going to be fast and smooth. While there have been many rumours floating around regarding what this statement might mean, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has given out some exclusive information.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

As per The Verge, Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus 7 Pro (not mentioning the device by name) will have a high focus on the display of the device. As a matter of fact, the report states that OnePlus is likely going to spend more than triple on the OnePlus 7 Pro display than it has spent on the previous OnePlus device. In Lau's words the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to have a "breakthrough" display.

What this means is that the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely going to be as expensive as the Galaxy S10 , Huawei P30 Pro or the iPhone XR. Rumours have pointed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a QHD+ 90 Hz display.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the OnePlus CEO reveals the Chinese company's strategy in following Apple and Samsung and launch more than one flagship next month annually.

“To provide consumers more choice and meet the needs of a broader audience, we’ve changed our launch strategy, but our commitment to premium products and experiences remains the same, said Lau to the publication.

Lau clarified that while the upcoming OnePlus 7 will cater to those looking to upgrade from a OnePlus 6T (review), those craving more advanced technology, will have an "edgier, more advanced, ultra-premium smartphone.”

As for the OnePlus 7, considering OnePlus has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB of RAM.

In addition to that, some reports also suggest that OnePlus will be adopting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to Vivo and Oppo in order to provide a bezel-less and notch-less face.

