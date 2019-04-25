tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the launch of the new OnePlus phones on 14 May, the price, colour options, RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected price

This report comes via tipster Ishan Agarwal, who reveals that the purported OnePlus 7 Pro's highest variant will possibly be priced at €829 (about Rs 65,000). The device will reportedly come in three colour options and three RAM options.

From what Agarwal reveals, OnePlus 7 Pro will come in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, the price of which is unknown, an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, which will be priced at either €749 or €759 (which is between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000).

As it was rumoured in the past, this leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model (because Overkill is OnePlus' middle name), which is expected to be priced between €819 to €829 (and that's somewhere around Rs 64,000 to Rs 65,000).

Exclusive for @androidcentral:

OnePlus 7 Pro European Price-

6+128GB: € ??? (Unknown ATM)

8+256GB: € 749/759

12+256GB: € 819/829

Colours: Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue

(Please DO NOT convert to other currencies, prices will differ region by region.)https://t.co/UXkSiaOgQD pic.twitter.com/f3UOPeDuFS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 24, 2019

Further, the OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly be available in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colour options.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications and feature

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 4,000 mAh battery, with a WARP charger at 30W.

Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sports a triple-camera setup at the rear, which will include a wide angle and a telephoto lens.

Simultaneously, India invites for the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have now gone live on OnePlus India website.

The event will be hosted on 14 May in Bengaluru, and as is tradition, OnePlus fans can buy invitations of the launch event as well.

