Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro may come with 12 GB RAM, expected to be priced around Rs 65,000

India invites for the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have now gone live on OnePlus website.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 13:17:24 IST

Ahead of the launch of the new OnePlus phones on 14 May, the price, colour options, RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected price

This report comes via tipster Ishan Agarwal, who reveals that the purported OnePlus 7 Pro's highest variant will possibly be priced at €829 (about Rs 65,000). The device will reportedly come in three colour options and three RAM options.

From what Agarwal reveals, OnePlus 7 Pro will come in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, the price of which is unknown, an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, which will be priced at either €749 or €759 (which is between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000).

OnePlus 7 Pro may come with 12 GB RAM, expected to be priced around Rs 65,000

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

As it was rumoured in the past, this leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model (because Overkill is OnePlus' middle name), which is expected to be priced between €819 to €829 (and that's somewhere around Rs 64,000 to Rs 65,000).

Further, the OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly be available in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colour options.

OnePlus 7 Pro expected specifications and feature

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 4,000 mAh battery, with a WARP charger at 30W.

Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sports a triple-camera setup at the rear, which will include a wide angle and a telephoto lens.

Simultaneously, India invites for the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have now gone live on OnePlus India website.

The event will be hosted on 14 May in Bengaluru, and as is tradition, OnePlus fans can buy invitations of the launch event as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

Apr 18, 2019
OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked
OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need to know

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need to know

Apr 23, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

Apr 20, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better display, says CEO

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better display, says CEO

Apr 23, 2019
OnePlus 7 series launch event invitations go live on OnePlus India website

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 series launch event invitations go live on OnePlus India website

Apr 25, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

OnePlus

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

Apr 15, 2019

science

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019