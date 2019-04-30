Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro newspaper ads begin to show up in the US, confirms notch-less display

The 'ultra-premium' branded OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 7 on 14 May.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 11:42:41 IST

We're barely two weeks away from the 14 May date set for the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and the Chinese company is leaving no stone unturned in creating more hype around the launch.

The launch of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series is expected to take place in three parts of the world simultaneously and New York happens to be one of the venues. As brought to notice by GizmoChina, OnePlus has now begun pushing out full-page teaser ads of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone in The New York Times.

While there's absolutely nothing wrong in hyping the launch through ads, the ad reveals something OnePlus hasn't explicitly spoken about earlier — a notchless design (not that this bit of information is new though). That's not all, OnePlus also teases a pop-up front-facing camera sitting on top of the phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro ad on the New York Times. Image: GizmoChina

OnePlus had earlier shared a small video teaser across social media channels confirming that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature triple rear cameras with sensors placed vertically in the top-center position.


View this post on Instagram

OnePlus 7 Pro coming May 14. Tell your friends.

A post shared by Carl Pei (@getpeid) on

Earlier today, a separate GizmoChina report revealed a photograph of CEO Pete Lau at a cafe with a suspected OnePlus 7 Pro unit placed on the table in front of him. The image doesn't disclose much about the design as such but does confirm the centrally-aligned vertical triple rear-camera setup on the back of the phone.

The full-page newspapers ads also show up just a day after DisplayMate revealed its rating for the panel used on the upcoming phone.

As far as specifications go, the OnePlus 7 Pro will likely feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display that is curved towards the left and right edges and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to come with a 48 MP primary camera paired with a 3X optical zoom capable 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 16 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Being a premium flagship offering, the phone is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 30 W Warp Charge support.

