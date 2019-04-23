Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better display, says CEO

The OnePlus 7 Pro will likely feature a Super AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate of 90 Hz.

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2019 13:58:03 IST

OnePlus is expected to officially announce the launch date for the OnePlus 7 series today and while we await that, CEO Pete Lau has just revealed in an interview as to why we're going to see two phones release this time around.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the OnePlus CEO reveals the Chinese company's strategy in following Apple and Samsung and launch more than one flagship next month annually.

“To provide consumers more choice and meet the needs of a broader audience, we’ve changed our launch strategy, but our commitment to premium products and experiences remains the same, said Lau to the publication.

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an ultra-premium smartphone with a better display, says CEO

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Lau clarified that while the upcoming OnePlus 7 will cater to those looking to upgrade from a OnePlus 6T (review), those craving more advanced technology, will have an "edgier, more advanced, ultra-premium smartphone.”

The OnePlus CEO also gave away a sneak-peek into what will be the highlight of the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro. "This time around, the display will create a new benchmark in standards of smoothness,” he stated.

Lau could be likely referring to a display with a higher refresh rate, the likes of which have been a feature on gaming-oriented Android devices only so far (like the Asus ROG phone).

In fact, as per a report that came through just yesterday, the OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

As far as other specifications go, the phone is also expected to feature dual speakers, 30W Warp Charge support, a 4,000 mAh battery and a triple camera setup.

We're awaiting official confirmation from OnePlus but from what we know so far, OnePlus' launch event will likely be held on 14 May in New York, London and Bengaluru simultaneously.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

Apr 18, 2019
OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked
OnePlus not working on foldable phones, instead on TV, automative tech: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus

OnePlus not working on foldable phones, instead on TV, automative tech: CEO Pete Lau

Apr 13, 2019
OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

Apr 16, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

OnePlus

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

Apr 15, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

Apr 20, 2019
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a 'new device' on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a 'new device' on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

Apr 15, 2019

science

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Apple promotes mangrove conservation efforts in Colombian forests

Apr 23, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019
China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Gene editing

China tightens rules on gene editing in humans and embryo trials, reports claim

Apr 23, 2019