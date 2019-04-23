tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is expected to officially announce the launch date for the OnePlus 7 series today and while we await that, CEO Pete Lau has just revealed in an interview as to why we're going to see two phones release this time around.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the OnePlus CEO reveals the Chinese company's strategy in following Apple and Samsung and launch more than one flagship next month annually.

“To provide consumers more choice and meet the needs of a broader audience, we’ve changed our launch strategy, but our commitment to premium products and experiences remains the same, said Lau to the publication.

Lau clarified that while the upcoming OnePlus 7 will cater to those looking to upgrade from a OnePlus 6T (review), those craving more advanced technology, will have an "edgier, more advanced, ultra-premium smartphone.”

The OnePlus CEO also gave away a sneak-peek into what will be the highlight of the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro. "This time around, the display will create a new benchmark in standards of smoothness,” he stated.

Lau could be likely referring to a display with a higher refresh rate, the likes of which have been a feature on gaming-oriented Android devices only so far (like the Asus ROG phone).

In fact, as per a report that came through just yesterday, the OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Super AMOLED QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

As far as other specifications go, the phone is also expected to feature dual speakers, 30W Warp Charge support, a 4,000 mAh battery and a triple camera setup.

We're awaiting official confirmation from OnePlus but from what we know so far, OnePlus' launch event will likely be held on 14 May in New York, London and Bengaluru simultaneously.

