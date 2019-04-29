tech2 News Staff

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are all set to launch on 14 May. And as is the case every year with OnePlus, expect to be bombarded with the build-up to the launch date with tidbits of information of the upcoming smartphones. The latest leak shows a music video which is showing off the alleged OnePlus 7 device.

So far, we have been hearing speculations about how OnePlus 7 will most likely be sporting notch-display. But according to a report in GizmoChina, an Indian music video shows the upcoming OnePlus device without any notch on the front.

The first few seconds of the purported music video, starring Indian pop star Neha Bhasin, shows a OnePlus device with extremely thin top bezel and no notch. The music video released four days ago is part of OnePlus Playback, OnePlus's platform for promoting independent music.

This phone also shows off a dual-rear camera setup with a flash unit which is similar to the OnePlus 6T. There is no waterdrop style notch as has been speculated so far, on the front. This notch-less device can't be the OnePlus 7 Pro as that is expected to be coming with a triple-camera setup. The phone in the music video also looks slightly different from the earlier renders we had seen from OnLeaks. The absence of a rear fingerprint scanner means that the OnePlus 7 would most likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Another tipster shot an image of OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at a restaurant with a phone by his side, which could be the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau clarified that while the upcoming OnePlus 7 will cater to those looking to upgrade from a OnePlus 6T (review), those craving more advanced technology, will have an "edgier, more advanced, ultra-premium smartphone.”

The OnePlus CEO also gave away a sneak-peek into what will be the highlight of the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro. "This time around, the display will create a new benchmark in standards of smoothness,” he stated.

Lau could be likely referring to a display with a higher refresh rate, the likes of which have been a feature on gaming-oriented Android devices only so far (like the Asus ROG phone).

