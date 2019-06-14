Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant will be available on open sale today at 12 pm

Here are all the launch offers, pricing, and specifications about the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Tech2 News StaffJun 14, 2019 09:13:32 IST

As OnePlus announced at the time of launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also coming in an Almond colour variant, and the same will be available on open sale starting today (14 June) at 12 pm at Amazon India. The new Almond variant will also be available at OnePlus' e-store, as well as, authorised offline stores including Croma and Reliance Digital.

Notably, the Almond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will only be available in the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for the price, the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant is priced the same as the Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue version of the phone at Rs 52,999.

(Head here to read our detailed, in-depth OnePlus 7 Pro review)

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant. Image: tech2

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

At the launch, OnePlus also announced a bunch of introductory launch offers for the smartphone. OnePlus announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

OnePlus 7 Pro features a pop-up camera. Image: tech2

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Features and specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. For photography, the OnePlus 7 Pro features the company's first triple-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS; a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 30 W Warp charge technology. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform.

Also read: 

OnePlus is working on a camera fix for improving HDR, Nightscape on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 review: At Rs 32,999 this is a more sensible alternative to the OnePlus 7 Pro

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

