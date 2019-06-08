Saturday, June 08, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant to be available on open sale starting 14 June

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant will be available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2019 10:45:28 IST

OnePlus appears to be finally ready to offer you more colours to choose from when you buy the company's latest premium flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As announced at launch, the ALmond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be going on an open sale starting 12 pm on 14 June. The variant will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus' e-store, as well as, authorised offline stores including Croma and Reliance Digital.

Do bear in mind though that the Almond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available only with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. This means that buying the base variant of the phone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage won't allow you to choose the almond colour.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

As far as pricing goes, the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant is priced the same as the Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue version of the phone at Rs 52,999.

Interested buyers can also choose to pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond starting today for Rs 2000 in all OnePlus exclusive offline stores - Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, Croma, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Price and Variants

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at a Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You only get to choose the Mirror Grey colour if you choose to get the entry-level model.

There's also an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant which offers the option of getting the phone in Mirror Grey, Almond and Red. This variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

As for the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price tag goes up to Rs 57,999. This variant also arrives only in Nebula Blue and will be available for grab only from 28 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Introductory offers

OnePlus has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer OnePlus 7 Pro users benefits worth Rs 9,300, of which, Rs 5,400 will be provided in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app, while the remaining Rs 3,900 will be awarded in the form of partner benefits. This includes discounts worth Rs 2,000 or 20 percent on purchases being made through Zoomcar and Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Other partner benefits of the 'Jio Beyond Speed' offer include a 15 percent discount on bus bookings and Rs 350 discount on minimum spends of Rs 1,699 through Chumbak.

OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also be offered a 70 percent exchange value guarantee from Servify and no-cost EMI options for up to six months along with a Rs 2,000 cashback for SBI credit and debit cardholders.

(Head here to read our detailed, in-depth OnePlus 7 Pro review)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd which owns Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost and tech2

