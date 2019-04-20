Saturday, April 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

OnePlus is expected to host its launch event in New York on 14 May; final date coming soon.

tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2019 19:51:05 IST

After teasing their upcoming smartphone earlier this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed that the date of launch for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be announced next Tuesday, which is 23 April.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Lau revealed this in a tweet he posted today, that is 20 April. While the final dates will only be known on Tuesday, previous reports suggest that OnePlus may host its launch event on 14 May.

Notably, OnePlus hasn't revealed yet which and how many smartphones will it launch this year, but rumours suggest that there could actually be three devices coming from the house of OnePlus.

Further, from what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

As for the OnePlus 7, considering OnePlus has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB of RAM.

In addition to that, some reports also suggest that OnePlus will be adopting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to Vivo and Oppo in order to provide a bezel-less and notch-less face.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

Apr 18, 2019
OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

OnePlus

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro may be unveiled globally as early as 14 May, reveals leak

Apr 15, 2019
OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T prices cut in India by up to Rs 4,000 as OnePlus 7 launch nears

Apr 16, 2019
OnePlus 7 Olixar case shows triple cameras, new positioning of dual-SIM slot

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Olixar case shows triple cameras, new positioning of dual-SIM slot

Apr 17, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

Apr 10, 2019
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a 'new device' on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau to reveal a 'new device' on Wednesday, likely the OnePlus 7

Apr 15, 2019

science

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Hubble Telescope

NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Apr 19, 2019
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019