tech2 News Staff

After teasing their upcoming smartphone earlier this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed that the date of launch for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be announced next Tuesday, which is 23 April.

Lau revealed this in a tweet he posted today, that is 20 April. While the final dates will only be known on Tuesday, previous reports suggest that OnePlus may host its launch event on 14 May.

Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement 😁 — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 19, 2019

Notably, OnePlus hasn't revealed yet which and how many smartphones will it launch this year, but rumours suggest that there could actually be three devices coming from the house of OnePlus.

Further, from what we know so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

As for the OnePlus 7, considering OnePlus has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB of RAM.

In addition to that, some reports also suggest that OnePlus will be adopting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to Vivo and Oppo in order to provide a bezel-less and notch-less face.

