OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

OnePlus 7 will reportedly be launched on 14 May in New York, UK, Bengaluru simultaneously.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 10:42:02 IST

Earlier this week, we came across speculation that OnePlus may be working on not one but, three new smartphones, and of course one of them has to be the OnePlus 7. Immediately after, company CEO Pete Lau teased a big announcement to follow on 17 April. Everybody hoped this would finally be the day OnePlus 7 is released, but while the official launch is still a few weeks away, Lau has shared some new details and you won't be disappointed.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Image: Reuters

In a post Lau shared on Wednesday on his Twitter account, he released the official teaser for the company's upcoming flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7. Be warned though, the teaser is pretty much a flash, and it has a 5 second reel time.

The first teaser for the OnePlus 7 simply teases the performance of the phone, which will apparently be 'fast and smooth'.

Interestingly though, while the teaser does not actually mention the device name, most people are still reading OnePlus 7 into this. However, a report by GizmoChina suggests that this could actually be the OnePlus 7 Pro teaser, since the little sliver of the device we see in the teaser, shows off a curved display.

Simultaneously, leakster Ishan Agarwal also shared an image on Twitter of the purported OnePlus 7 Pro model. Per the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ display. This will be the highest resolution on a OnePlus device. The panel will be Super AMOLED and will have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Under the same tweet, he also added that the OnePlus launch event will be held on 14 May in New York, UK and Bengaluru simultaneously.

