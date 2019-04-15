tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is a company that's never been good at keeping secrets, and with the OnePlus 7 launch just around the corner, the leaks are pouring in at a fairly rapid rate.

So far, leaks have been thin and there's been very little for tipsters to feed on but we might not have to wait long for the real deal. If the latest leaks turn out to be true, we’ll finally see not one but two, OnePlus 7 phones in roughly a month’s time.

As per tipster, Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019 " target="_blank">Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be unveiled on 14 May. Agarwal who has been a source for OnePlus leaks in the past, posted an image which says that we will indeed see two phones launch this time around. However, this news isn't through an official channel, so take with the usual seasoning.

Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

As far as specifications go, it’s not really that hard to guess what will be inside the OnePlus 7. The company has been pretty consistent in putting the flagship-grade components inside its smartphones, so a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 8 to 10 GB of RAM won’t be out of place. In fact, given that this is OnePlus we're talking about, we might even see an overkill 12 GB RAM.

According to some reports so far, OnePlus will be adopting a pop-up camera mechanism similar to Vivo and Oppo in order to provide a bezel-less and notch-less face. The pop-up camera design philosophy does have its critics for good reason, but OnePlus may go ahead and take it up anyway.

OnePlus might also be doing something new this year. Rumour has it that we may have a 'Pro' version featuring a curved edge screen like the ones we've seen the Samsung Galaxy S series don over the past few years.

There might also be a OnePlus 7 5G in the pipeline, though OnePlus did suggest in the past that the company isn't in a rush to jump aboard the 5G hype-train just yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.