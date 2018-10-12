OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled in New Delhi and New York on 30 October. Invites for the event are available for purchase on OnePlus.in and are likely already sold out by now.

See you on October 30! Tickets to our NYC launch are already sold out. Learn how you can join our livestream on the big day. https://t.co/LuPoTr8ZyF pic.twitter.com/T4touATvr5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 12, 2018

Also, the phone is expected to be available from 6 November. The company has been flaunting the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor in its teasers and using the tagline "Unlock the speed". That's all the information officially available to us, though. All the other specs have been kept under wraps. There have been numerous leaks and we've seen plenty of images of the waterdrop notch that the phone is expected to have. Given that it's a OnePlus device, we can also expect the latest hardware, including a Snapdragon 845 SoC and oodles of RAM.

Use your phone, your way. We've reinvented the fingerprint sensor to give you a smarter and more natural way to access the things that matter most. pic.twitter.com/aN7EAka8TK — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 5, 2018

There was a lot of speculation around the in-display fingerprint scanner's working, and it seems the company was kind enough to post an explanation. OnePlus has posted on Weibo stating that the phone will be using an optical type of fingerprint reader. According to a report in GSM Arena, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader is claimed to be more accurate than optical ones due to its ability to map the pores and ridges on the fingers better, which enables it to give a complete 3D image of the fingertip. An optical fingerprint reader can also be fast and accurate, but as the report speculates, it's possible that the OnePlus 6T is using the slower, more unreliable fingerprint scanner used by sister company Vivo in the NEX S.

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for this during our review of the OnePlus 6T. So, for now, we can only speculate as to how good or bad the in-display fingerprint sensor would be. The price of the phones isn't out yet.