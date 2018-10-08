OnePlus has officially confirmed that the much-awaited successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch at 8.30 pm on 30 October. The venue for the even is the KDJW Stadium inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

OnePlus claims that the focus of the event is on the community. And to that end, launch invites will be made available at Rs 999 each on OnePlus.in from 10 am IST on 17 October. Event attendees will be “the first in the world” to experience the OnePlus 6 first hand, says OnePlus.



It was only a few hours ago that Amazon India “accidentally” leaked pre-order details for the upcoming smartphone. According to the now deleted listing, the device was expected to be made available for pre-order at midnight tonight. According to MySmartPrice, who managed to get a screenshot of the listing, reveal that those who pre-book will get free, USB Type-C earphones. But does that mean that the phone does not include earphones to begin with?

From what the rumour mill has churned out, it seems the OnePlus 6T will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD+ display with a waterdrop notch of sorts. This is expected to be protected by Gorilla Glass.

Given that it’s a OnePlus device, we’re expecting it to be powered by nothing less than the flagship Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm and up to 8 GB of RAM. We’re also expecting to see storage options of up to 256 GB, but given that Samsung already launched a 512 GB device, it’s conceivable that OnePlus will offer a special edition version with that much internal storage.

In the camera department, we’re expecting a 16 MP + 20 MP dual read camera, a 16 MP selfie camera and a 3,700 mAh battery.