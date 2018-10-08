Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 18:34 IST

OnePlus confirms 30 October launch for OnePlus 6T, invites available for Rs 999

It was only a few hours ago that Amazon “accidentally” leaked pre-order details for the smartphone.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the much-awaited successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch at 8.30 pm on 30 October. The venue for the even is the KDJW Stadium inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

OnePlus claims that the focus of the event is on the community. And to that end, launch invites will be made available at Rs 999 each on OnePlus.in from 10 am IST on 17 October. Event attendees will be “the first in the world” to experience the OnePlus 6 first hand, says OnePlus.

 


It was only a few hours ago that Amazon India “accidentally” leaked pre-order details for the upcoming smartphone. According to the now deleted listing, the device was expected to be made available for pre-order at midnight tonight. According to MySmartPrice, who managed to get a screenshot of the listing, reveal that those who pre-book will get free, USB Type-C earphones. But does that mean that the phone does not include earphones to begin with?

From what the rumour mill has churned out, it seems the OnePlus 6T will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD+ display with a waterdrop notch of sorts. This is expected to be protected by Gorilla Glass.

Given that it’s a OnePlus device, we’re expecting it to be powered by nothing less than the flagship Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm and up to 8 GB of RAM. We’re also expecting to see storage options of up to 256 GB, but given that Samsung already launched a 512 GB device, it’s conceivable that OnePlus will offer a special edition version with that much internal storage.

In the camera department, we’re expecting a 16 MP + 20 MP dual read camera, a 16 MP selfie camera and a 3,700 mAh battery.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T pre-booking listing gets leaked on Amazon India: All you need to know

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T poster leaks revealing a smaller notch and official product slogan

Sep 24, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T may pack 3,700 mAh battery, shows a new leaked image: Report

Sep 27, 2018

OnePlus 6T accessories

OnePlus 6T accessories list leaked with prices revealing removal of 3.5 mm jack

Oct 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T case renders leak showing waterdrop notch, no fingerprint scanner

Oct 06, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T teaser shows off edge-to-edge display with in-display fingerprint sensor

Oct 01, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018