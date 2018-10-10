Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 09:24 IST

OnePlus 6T said to be available from 6 November with 3,700 mAh battery: Report

OnePlus 6T is believed to sport a 16 MP + 20 MP sensor at the back, and a 16 MP up front for selfies.

OnePlus is soon going to roll out its upcoming device the OnePlus 6T. The last leak gave away the information about the phone being listed on Amazon for pre-order.

According to a new report by The Verge, the OnePlus 6T is said to be available from 6 November which is said to be confirmed by OnePlus.

Also, the phone is expected to launch in New York in an event held on 30 October.

OnePlus 6. Tech2.

OnePlus 6. Tech2.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the much-awaited successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch in India at 8.30 pm on 30 October. The venue for the even is the KDJW Stadium inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

As per another report by Android Central, the 6T will feature a 3,700 mAh which is 10% larger than the one in the OnePlus 6, which has also been mentioned previously.

This will be the first OnePlus phone which will ship without a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Co-founder, Carl Pei had earlier cited that part of the decision behind the removal of the headphone jack is for a bigger battery.

The specifications haven't been officially announced yet, but the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, with an Adreno 630 graphics processor.

The device is also expected to arrive in three variants — 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage, 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T is believed to sport a 16 MP + 20 MP sensor at the back, and a 16 MP snapper up front for selfies.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus confirms 30 October launch for OnePlus 6T, invites available for Rs 999

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T teaser shows off edge-to-edge display with in-display fingerprint sensor

Oct 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to launch on 17 October: Here's all we know about the device so far

Oct 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T may pack 3,700 mAh battery, shows a new leaked image: Report

Sep 27, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T pre-booking listing gets leaked on Amazon India: All you need to know

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T case renders leak showing waterdrop notch, no fingerprint scanner

Oct 06, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018