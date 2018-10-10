OnePlus is soon going to roll out its upcoming device the OnePlus 6T. The last leak gave away the information about the phone being listed on Amazon for pre-order.

According to a new report by The Verge, the OnePlus 6T is said to be available from 6 November which is said to be confirmed by OnePlus.

Also, the phone is expected to launch in New York in an event held on 30 October.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the much-awaited successor to the OnePlus 6 will launch in India at 8.30 pm on 30 October. The venue for the even is the KDJW Stadium inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

As per another report by Android Central, the 6T will feature a 3,700 mAh which is 10% larger than the one in the OnePlus 6, which has also been mentioned previously.

This will be the first OnePlus phone which will ship without a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Co-founder, Carl Pei had earlier cited that part of the decision behind the removal of the headphone jack is for a bigger battery.

The specifications haven't been officially announced yet, but the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, with an Adreno 630 graphics processor.

The device is also expected to arrive in three variants — 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage, 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T is believed to sport a 16 MP + 20 MP sensor at the back, and a 16 MP snapper up front for selfies.