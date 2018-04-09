The launch of OnePlus 6 is getting closer, and as the unspecified launch date approaches, we're being treated to fresh new leaks about the upcoming smartphone. Reports suggest that the smartphone might be launched early, before June as compared to earlier launches. New images of the smartphone have surfaced online which show off three upcoming colours of the smartphone.

Leaked images of the OnePlus 6 also show a notch on the top of the display, a feature whose existence that has been confirmed by the company CEO, even though OnePlus fans were not too happy with the decision. OnePlus 6 images leaked on Chinese website cnmo suggest that the smartphone will come in three colour variants of white, black and blue, with a red-coloured alert button.

The images show a dual-camera placed vertically, an LED flash below it and a rectangular fingerprint scanner below the flash. The front of the OnePlus 6 comes with a full screen display with a notch on the top and a narrow bezel at the bottom.

The alert slider of the device will come with smart camera controls, the company tweeted with the teaser of the smartphone. Users can also slide the alert button to adjust the focus. OnePlus 6 will also come with advanced screen gestures, which will help to control the operating system and which are probably a direct rip-off of Apple's iOS gestures on the iPhone X.

Earlier leaks also confirms that the OnePlus 6 will come with a Snapdragon 845 chip, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 6 is expected to be priced about $50 higher than the previous model. The 64 GB variant of the OnePlus 6 is expected to be priced at $523 whereas the 256 GB model is expected to be priced around $697. Other specifications known about the smartphone include a 6-inch AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a face unlock feature.