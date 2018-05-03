Set for a 17 May launch in India, the OnePlus 6 had been listed on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy shopping website, complete with a lengthy list of product specifications. The listing at the time of writing had been taken down, but we managed to get a screenshot before it went down.

What was still missing is the price, but after going through the listing, we are not too sure whether the listing was genuine to begin with. Now that the page is down, it’s clear that OnePlus’ partner jumped the gun.

The listing even shows an image of the OnePlus 6, that somehow looks misleading at best, given the fact that it looks a bit different from OnePlus’ own teasers.

For example, the display notch is massive, and in line with Apple’s iPhone X notch, very unlike the smaller one teased by OnePlus. Next up are the buttons, where HDFC seems to have played it safe and shown a smartphone with no buttons at all.

Product photos aside, there are at least some specifications to keep OnePlus 6 fans occupied with this leak.

The device according to HDFC will sport a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1800x3200 pixels, which sounds a bit fishy, considering it converts into a display with a 16:9 ratio instead of the expected 18.5:9 one, thanks to the confirmed display notch and the expected taller aspect ratio.

The rest of the specifications check out fine, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage. According to the same listing, the device will feature a 3,500 mAh battery and comes with Android 8.0 Oreo. As for the cameras, it predicts a 23 MP rear facing camera with a dual 16 MP rear cameras for the front-facing cameras, which is new news.

As far as connectivity options go, there’s the usual serving of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 4G with VoLTE support. The battery is said to be charged using OnePlus’ proprietary Dash Charge tech which hints at the lack of a wireless charging despite the presence of a glass back.

The product listing that now appears to have been taken down, had shown up with an ‘out of stock’ label.

OnePlus as always has gone big on marketing for its annual flagship product launch. With the standard OnePlus 6 model to be launched globally on 16 May and in India and China on 17 May, the smartphone maker has also partnered with Marvel and will also announce a Marvel Avengers Infinity War edition smartphone.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to pack an IP rating for dust and water resistance and expected to feature wireless charging given the presence of a 3D curved glass back.

As far as pricing goes, the latest leaks point to a Rs 36,999 base price with the top of the line 256 GB storage variant expected to cross into the Rs 40,000 segment.