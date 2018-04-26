Remember when OnePlus collaborated with Disney to release a Star Wars themed OnePlus 5T smartphone?

Well, now it looks like the Chinese smartphone giant is collaborating with Marvel Studios to launch a new Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 smartphone.

OnePlus India released a 15-second teaser of the Avengers-themed smartphone on YouTube. In the brief glances of the phone, we could see that it will have a kind of chequered back with a geometric design. The notch was also quite clearly visible on the top of the smartphone. Apart from this, the teaser also revealed that this limited edition smartphone will go on sale from 17 May onwards exclusively on Amazon. As far as we know this particular OnePlus 6 will be sold only in India.

We can expect the Avengers branding on the smartphone as we had seen the Star Wars logo imprinted on the limited edition OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition.

OnePlus has also partnered up with Paytm and is giving away 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War.

To claim the free movie tickets, owners will need to visit oneplus.in and register with their OnePlus IMEI number. If a user has already registered on the website, they will not need to do so again. After that, you need head to the ticket giveaway page and simply click on the ‘Get it’ button. Post that, a ticket code gets generated after which users will need to go to the Paytm website and select from the available shows in their city.

