After several leaks and plenty of rumours, OnePlus recently announced that it would launch its 2018 flagship, the OnePlus 6 on 16 May at an event held in London. Soon after, the device will be launched in China and India on 17 May. More recently, the registration page has also gone live on Amazon India, along with a live image of the device in a case last week, showcasing that notched display.

And now we finally have a price tag. According to True-Tech, the OnePlus 6 will be priced competitively and start from Rs 36,999 for the 64 GB storage variant with the 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 39,999. There’s no news about the 256 GB model as of now, but we can expect it to make an appearance at launch.

What still remains a mystery is whether the 64 GB RAM variant will arrive with 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM.

As previous launches go, the 64 GB model could be paired with 6 GB RAM, while the 128 GB model should feature 8 GB RAM.

RAM and storage options aside, we do know that OnePlus 6 will pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, will feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and come with an IP rating for dust and water resistance (which is a first for OnePlus). Also expected to be announced soon, is a Marvel Avengers: Infinity War edition of the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has also teased of a 3D-curved glass back that should hopefully pack in wireless charging capabilities as well.

While the base price of OnePlus devices has been increasing by the year, 2018 would be the first time where Chinese smartphone will not hold anything back when it comes to features.

OnePlus may lose a few of its customers at the low end of the segment (sub Rs 30,000), but it will be interesting to see how fans will be willing to shell out more for the low cost flagship.

Let’s hope that OnePlus delivers the goods with an IP 67/68 rating, wireless charging and more as fans will be hungry for features given the expected high base price of Rs 36,999.