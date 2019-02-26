Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
OnePlus' 5G-powered phone showcased at MWC 2019 streaming a cloud-based game

OnePlus has been posting a series of tweets regarding its work with Qualcomm in the 5G realm.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 09:45:07 IST

The 5G express is running on full force at MWC and OnePlus has brought a ticket on it by revealing its new prototype 5G smartphone on the MWC show floor. Well, sort of.

OnePlus 5G.

The device is wrapped around in a large white box which covers everything but the phone's display. What we can make out from pictures posted by OnePlus on its official forum, is that the phone does not appear to have a notch like the one seen on the OnePlus 6T.

The aspect ratio also appears to be a bit tall than the 19:9 ratio we have come to see of many smartphone makers. It resembles more like the recently announced Xperia 1. Again we have to reiterate that this is not the OnePlus 7 but another, as of yet unnamed, standalone model.

A report by The Verge says that the phone can hit a maximum download speed of 500 Mbps. The device was connected to a local 5G base station which used a mmWave connection, which basically means high data throughput while sacrificing range. Cross-platform cloud gaming service, Shadow demoed its game Ace Combat 7.

Apart from that OnePlus has been posting a series of tweets regarding its work with Qualcomm in the 5G realm.

"Since the beginning, we've been focused on creating flagship phones, using the 800-series chipsets from @Qualcomm. Our engineering teams have had a very close and fruitful R&D relationship," said Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus in one of the tweets.

UK's biggest telecom network, EE will be bringing the 5G OnePlus phone to the UK said CEO Marc Allera. As a matter of fact, Allera claimed that EE will be the first carrier in the world to bring a 5G OnePlus to the market. OnePlus also announced recently its 5G phone will be sold in Finland as well in association with Elisa, the country's biggest telecom provider.

No details are available on the pricing but CEO Pete Lau had mentioned at Qualcomm's Snapdragon summit back in December that the 5G OnePlus device would cost about $200 - $300 more than the current OnePlus flagship.

For all the latest updates from the Mobile World Congress 2019, please head to our MWC 2019 page.

