tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will be making it's very first appearance at MWC with a prototype device which it claims will be 5G enabled. The event will be held on 26 February, which also happens to be the last of MWC 2019, and company CEO Pete Lau will be joined by Qualcomm President Cristiano R. Amon, and EE CEO Marc Aller for a panel discussion regarding the future of 5G.

The prototype device, should by no means be considered the OnePlus 7 as of yet. However, we should see a OnePlus device with 5G in the consumer markets by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. This device will also be running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, and right now these are the only details available for the device.

OnePlus says that world’s first 5G tweet was sent by Pete Lau via connecting the prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network. OnePlus also claims to be the first smartphone maker to release a 5G phone in the UK after striking a partnership with EE, which is UK's biggest mobile network.

“Our strong relationship with mobile industry leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and EE makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world. OnePlus’ core strength is having a tech community with more than 5.5 million users from 196 countries around the world. Our mission to tackle 5G head on was decided together with our community members. No other company out there is better suited to take on 5G than OnePlus,” said Pete Lau in a statement.

