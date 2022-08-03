Wednesday, August 03, 2022Back to
OnePlus 10T Chinese launch cancelled, global launch to go ahead as planned, here’s where to watch live stream

OnePlus had planned a global launch for their 2022 flagship, the OnePlus 10T. However, the Chinese launch of the device has been cancelled. The global launch will still go ahead and will be live-streamed. We take a look at what specs can we expect, and where to watch the live stream of the launch.


FP StaffAug 03, 2022 12:52:42 IST

OnePlus had planned to launch its flagship device of the year, the OnePlus 10T 5G globally on 3 August. There were supposed to be two launch events, one in China and the other in New York.

OnePlus 10T Chinese launch cancelled, global launch to go ahead as planned, here’s where to watch live stream

However, following the ever-growing tension between China and Taiwan after Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, OnePlus has announced that they will be cancelling the Chinese launch event of the OnePlus 10T.

Apart from OnePlus, Motorola was also supposed to launch its next generation of the Moto Razr folding smartphone in China on August 2. Both companies have had to cancel their launch events

While the Moto Razr 2022 was supposed to be a China-specific launch, OnePlus’ launch event was a global one. That is why, OnePlus will be continuing with the launch event in New York, and will be live streaming the event on their social media handles, and their YouTube channel.

The Geopolitical tensions in China are said to be the reason behind OnePlus and Motorola axing their launch events. The tensions in China are high due to a visit from US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited Taiwan on August 2. 

Pelosi, who has been a vocal critic of China visited Taiwan on August 2, and China is apparently unhappy with Pelosi’s visit. A report in The Indian Express also says that China has issued notices to US President Joe Biden to “not play with fire.”

The developments in China are not said to affect the global launches of the abovementioned smartphones. While the new Moto Razr was only going to launch in China, the OnePlus Ace Pro or the OnePlus 10T 5G will launch in other regions including India today. The smartphone is scheduled to launch at 7:30 PM IST today during an offline event that is taking place in New York.

For those interested in watching the live stream of the launch event, they can do so through OnePlus’ social media handles on Twitter and Instagram, through their website, or their YouTube c.hannel.

Specifications-wise, the OnePlus 10T is expected to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which has been paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256 of UFS 3.1 storage. 

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T has a triple camera setup at the rear, which is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens for the main shooter. It is also expected to have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, which might be accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there could either be a 16MP or a 32MP camera for selfies.

As for the battery, the OnePlus 10T is set to get a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W charging. OnePlus will also be shipping a 160W charger with the device. It is also likely to feature NFC and stereo speakers as well. Whether it will support reverse charging or wireless charging, remains to be seen.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to have a base price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant in India, and it will be sold through Amazon and OnePlus’ website. The smartphone will be offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours.

