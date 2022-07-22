Friday, July 22, 2022Back to
OnePlus 10T to be launched on 3 August, check out the specifications, expected price, and livestream details

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 10T on 3 August. The device will also be available for preorder on the same day and is said to be priced starting at Rs 49,999. Rumours also suggest that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.


Mehul Reuben DasJul 22, 2022 10:48:37 IST

OnePlus has officially revealed that they will be launching their next flagship, the Oneplus 10T on 3 August, 2022. As per the company’s recent statement, the device will be launched at 7:30 PM IST in an online event, that will be streamed from New York, where the tech company will be hosting an offline event as well.

The launch of the OnePlus 10T is highly anticipated among OnePlus’ fanbase and tech enthusiasts for a variety of reasons. The OnePlus 10T has also been listed on Amazon and will be up for pre-order on the same day as its launch.

We take a look at the OnePlus 10T, its specification, expected pricing and where can one watch the livestream of the launch event.

OnePlus 10T: Where to watch the launch event?
OnePlus will be livestreaming the event across its social media platforms all over the world. People can also watch the livestream on OnePlus’ YouTube channel and on their website. The livestream is set to take place on August 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST.

OnePlus 10T: Expected specifications
Leaks and rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10T will have a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The OnePlus 10T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is Qualcomm’s new flagship chip for premium phones. And will have up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM can be further expanded using onboard storage.

As for the cameras, The OnePlus 10T will supposedly have a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens for the main shooter. It will also have an 8MP ultra-wide camera and might be accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there could either be a 16MP or a 32MP camera for selfies.

As for the battery, the OnePlus 10T is set to get a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W charging. OnePlus will also be shipping a 160W charger with the device. It is also likely to feature NFC and stereo speakers as well. Whether it will support reverse charging or wireless charging, remains to be seen.

OnePlus 10T: Expected pricing
The OnePlus 10T will have a base price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant in India, and it will be sold through Amazon. The smartphone will be offered in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours.

