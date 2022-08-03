US made promise to stand with Taiwan 43 years ago, says Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, in her speech at the Taiwanese Parliament, praised President Tsai Ing-wen for her leadership of the country considering that she is one of the few female world leaders

While speaking at the Taiwanese Parliament on Wednesday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US had made a promise 43 years ago to always stand with Taiwan.

Pelosi thanked President Tsai Ing-wen for her leadership, called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation. "We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world," Pelosi told Taiwan's parliament. While Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai Chi-Chang hailed Washington as a “true friend”, the US House Speaker said that she is in Taiwan to “listen and learn”.

She also said that the new US legislation aimed at strengthening the US chip industry to compete with China "offers greater opportunity for US-Taiwan economic cooperation."

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called Nancy Pelosi one of Taiwan's most devoted friends at an event to bestow the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon on the US Speaker.

"US Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan's most devoted friends. We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress' staunch support for Taiwan," she said. Accepting the Order, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial "now more than ever."

"Taiwan is a flourishing democracy. It has proven to the world that hope, courage and determination can build a peaceful and prosperous future despite the challenges it faces. Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today," she said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that her delegation's visit to Taiwan was a show of support for the island, after the trip sparked a furious response from China.

"Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said during an event with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen.

