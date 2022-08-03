Wednesday, August 03, 2022Back to
Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro launch postponed indefinitely, Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit may be the reason

Motorola cancelled the launch event of the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro at the very last minute. While Motorola hasn’t given a clear reason behind the cancellation, industry experts believe that Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan may be the reason.


Mehul Reuben DasAug 03, 2022 12:03:52 IST

Motorola’s Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch was one of the most anticipated launch events of 2022. Lenovo-backed Motorola had also hyped up the event a lot across Chinese social media and press. However, the tech company cancelled the launch event at the very last minute and indefinitely postponed the launch of the devices.

Motorola Razr 2022 & X30 Pro launch postponed indefinitely, Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit may be the reason

Motorola and Lenovo mobile general manager Chen Jin made the announcement on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, saying “I'm sorry to inform you that the Moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 PM (China Standard Time) tonight has been cancelled for some reason.” He also added, “We still sincerely hope to bring new Moto products to everyone, and still be the Moto that Chinese users like.”

Motorola had announced the August 2 launch event for the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro back in July this year. The tentative date for the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022 was important for Motorola. 

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at their Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August. Motorola had planned to undercut the Galaxy Foldable devices, by pricing its devices lower than Samsung, and more importantly, by launching its devices a week before Samsung.

Samsung has dominated the foldable phones market, as its efforts have generally delivered well-designed products with top specs. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, in particular, has benefitted from a price drop that's made it the first foldable device available for less than $1,000. Motorola on the other hand had earlier relied on nostalgia over the older Moto Razr series. However, nostalgia wasn’t enough for people to overlook its high price and average specifications.

Although Motorola hasn’t revealed why their event was cancelled, but industry experts and Chinese journalists believe that Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visiting Taiwan and the subsequent rise in tensions between Taiwan and China may be a major reason.

Motorola Razr 2022 & X30 Pro launch postponed indefinitely, Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit may be the reason 2

Taiwan continues to be a major industrial and manufacturing hub for a number of tech companies. Increased tensions between China and Taiwan will surely impact the movement of components between the two countries.

Motorola surely has a good number of devices with themselves that they could have carried on with the launch and sold the devices for a couple of days, before needing to rely on freshly manufactured devices. That is just the standard practice that all major tech companies follow.

Because of this, it won’t be wrong to believe that the launch event was cancelled due to political reasons, perhaps under the influence of the Chinese communist state. If that is indeed the case, this does not bode well for a number of tech companies. 

For example, OnePlus is set to launch two new devices globally on 3 August. The main launch event will take place in China, and in New York. There is a very good possibility that the launch event may get cancelled.

Motorola, meanwhile is yet to release a statement on when will they launch the Moto Razr 2022, and the Moto X30 Pro.

