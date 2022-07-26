Tuesday, July 26, 2022Back to
OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Ace Pro alongside OnePlus 10T on August 3

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3. The OnePlus Ace Pro is most likely going to be the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10T and will have a few China-specific features.


FP StaffJul 26, 2022 13:30:02 IST

A few days ago, OnePlus announced that they will be launching their flagship device of the year, the OnePlus 10T on August 3, 2022, at an event in China and New York, that will be live streamed all across the world. People in India can catch the live stream at at 7:30 PM IST in an online event.

Now, we’ve learnt that the Chinese tech company is planning to launch another device on the same day, just three hours before they launch their 2022 flagship.

The event will see the arrival of the OnePlus Ace Pro - a phone we are pretty confident is the 10T with a different name for the local crowd. In all likelihood, it will have the same specifications as the 10T, with the only difference being that it will have some China-specific features and hardware that the regular version, that is the OnePlus 10T that will be sold internationally, will be missing.

OnePlus calls the Ace Pro “the new benchmark for performance” because it will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will also have 120Hz screen, and rumours are pointing towards a 150W fast charging system, a dedicated gaming mode and ultra-fast memory, probably up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus Ace Pro will launch with Android 12 out of the box but will have ColorOS on top, unlike the OnePlus 10T, which will have OxygenOS. 

OnePlus’ Chinese marketing team has been able to hype the device pretty well. The device has already been put up for pre-orders on the company’s Chinese website and well over 20,000 people have already placed their orders, and are waiting patiently for the device to be announced officially. A few details, such as the price, will be revealed on August 3, at the event.

