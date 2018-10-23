Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 16:30 IST

Nokia X7 likely to launch globally as Nokia 8.1 and not Nokia 7.1 Plus: Report

The Nokia 7.1 Plus does exist, but it won't be up for launch until next MWC 2019.

The Nokia X7 launched in China with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC, 3,500 mAh and was expected to sell globally as the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Renaming a Chinese X series phone to something else outside China has become something of a habit for HMD. Like the Nokia X6, which was sold as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Nokia X5, which was sold as Nokia 5.1 Plus it should come as no surprise that the X7 will be renamed.

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

The only surprise is that the X7 might not be called the 7.1 Plus. A few days ago, the Nokia 8.1 was spotted on Geekbench without any codename.

This was assumed to be the successor of Nokia 8, as per recent tweets by 'Nokia anew', the Nokia 8.1 is the Global version of the Nokia X7.

As per the tweet, the decision of this name change was taken by Juho Sarvikas, who is the chief manager at HMD Global. Also, the tweets say that Nokia 7.1 Plus does exist, but it won't be up for launch until next year, during MWC 2019 in February. The Nokia 8.1 is expected to launch before the end of the year.

According to Phone Arena, the Nokia 8 series might come with an upper-midrange lineup which will position the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView as the flagship model.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Nokia

Nokia 8.1 gets spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 GB of RAM

Oct 20, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global begins rolling out Android Pie beta to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, reveals CPO

Oct 10, 2018

Digital Wellbeing app

Digital Wellbeing app officially rolls out to Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 Plus

Oct 19, 2018

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Elegantly designed but with poor internals

Oct 12, 2018

Nokia 7.1

Recently launched Nokia 7.1 spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie

Oct 18, 2018

Nokia X7

Nokia X7 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 3,500 mAh battery listed for pre-order in China

Oct 16, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018