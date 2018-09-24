Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 14:44 IST

Nokia 5.1 Plus with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 10,999

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and nokia.com starting 1 October.

After announcing the smartphone in August, HMD Global has today announced the pricing and availability of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be online-exclusive and will be available on Flipkart, and nokia.com starting 1 October.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three colour variants — Glossy Black, Glossy White, and Midnight Gloss Blue.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications and features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FullHD+ notch display and a 2.5D glass at the back.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core processor sporting MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The processor is accompanied with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

For photography, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8 MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies.

The phone is part of the Android One program and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. However, HMD Global has promised that the smartphone will soon be upgraded to the Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus price and sale details in India to be announced on 24 September

Sep 20, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global might launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9 on 4 October in London

Sep 21, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Sep 23, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

gaming smartphone

Nokia is working on a gaming smartphone but is being very secretive about it

Sep 19, 2018

Nokai 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus starts to receive Android 9 Pie developer preview beta 4.1 update

Sep 12, 2018

science

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018

Lunar Gateway

Russia may drop out of plans to build lunar space station jointly with US

Sep 24, 2018

Biomimicry

Self-flying glider uses machine learning to navigate air currents, soar like birds

Sep 24, 2018