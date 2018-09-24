After announcing the smartphone in August, HMD Global has today announced the pricing and availability of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be online-exclusive and will be available on Flipkart, and nokia.com starting 1 October.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in three colour variants — Glossy Black, Glossy White, and Midnight Gloss Blue.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications and features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FullHD+ notch display and a 2.5D glass at the back.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core processor sporting MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The processor is accompanied with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

For photography, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual-camera setup at the back, with a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8 MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies.

The phone is part of the Android One program and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. However, HMD Global has promised that the smartphone will soon be upgraded to the Android 9.0 Pie operating system.