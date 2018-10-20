Saturday, October 20, 2018 Back to
Nokia 8.1 gets spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 GB of RAM

The same chipset and RAM can be seen in the Nokia 7.1 Plus or the Nokia X7 in its base configuration.

Nokia has been rolling out a bunch of phones lately. Recently it brought the new Nokia 3.1 Plus and the classic Nokia 8110, very fondly known as the Banana phone in the global market.

Now a mysterious Geekbench listing has appeared which is pointing towards another HMD device which is said to be the Nokia 8.1.

Nokia 8.1 on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

Nokia 8.1 on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

The test run is also pretty fresh as it dates to 19 October and not only that, but it is also a detailed listing.

Also, the phone doesn't seem to appear with a codename but pops up with the name it might come out in the market as.

The hardware details include that it might come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset, with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz. The phone seems to come with 4 GB RAM.

The same chipset and RAM can be seen in the Nokia 7.1 Plus or the Nokia X7 in its base configuration.

Also, Geekbench claims that the listed phone runs on Android 9 Pie, out of the box.

Now let's see whether of much of it comes true.

