Nokia has been rolling out a bunch of phones lately. Recently it brought the new Nokia 3.1 Plus and the classic Nokia 8110, very fondly known as the Banana phone in the global market.

Now a mysterious Geekbench listing has appeared which is pointing towards another HMD device which is said to be the Nokia 8.1.

The test run is also pretty fresh as it dates to 19 October and not only that, but it is also a detailed listing.

Also, the phone doesn't seem to appear with a codename but pops up with the name it might come out in the market as.

The hardware details include that it might come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset, with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz. The phone seems to come with 4 GB RAM.

The same chipset and RAM can be seen in the Nokia 7.1 Plus or the Nokia X7 in its base configuration.

Also, Geekbench claims that the listed phone runs on Android 9 Pie, out of the box.

Now let's see whether of much of it comes true.