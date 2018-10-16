The Nokia 7.1 Plus also known as Nokia X7 in China is now official as it's gone up for pre-order today in China on JD.com, and is expected to start shipping out in the coming week.

The Nokia X7 comes with a 6.8-inch notched screen with a 1080p+ resolution. It has Nokia's 'PureDisplay', which is also seen on the Nokia 7.1. It is said to feature SDR to HDR video conversion in real time as well. HMD claims that the X7 has an 86.5 percent screen to body ratio.

The back of the phone is made of glass.

The phone is powered by the relatively new and rare Snapdragon 710 chipset. Three storage options include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The phone is available in Dark Blue and Night Red. There should also be the option of Magic Night Silver and Night Black.

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone is said to be priced at $245 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage model, $290 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model and $360 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage model.

The device will run Android 8.1 Oreo for the time-being and 9.0 Pie is expected at a later date.

The phone comes with a dual camera on the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device offers a 20 MP selfie camera which is being housed in the notch up front. The camera app of the phone uses extensive AI functions like AI bokeh effect, AI recognition for 18 scenes and much more. The lens is Zeiss branded.

The device offers an 18 W fast charger to fill half of the 3,500 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. It works over the USB-C port.

The headphone jack remains.