Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 21:15 IST

Nokia X7 with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 3,500 mAh battery listed for pre-order in China

Nokia X7 will run Android 8.1 Oreo for the time-being and 9.0 Pie is said to come later as an update

The Nokia 7.1 Plus also known as Nokia X7 in China is now official as it's gone up for pre-order today in China on JD.com, and is expected to start shipping out in the coming week.

The Nokia X7 comes with a 6.8-inch notched screen with a 1080p+ resolution. It has Nokia's 'PureDisplay', which is also seen on the Nokia 7.1. It is said to feature SDR to HDR video conversion in real time as well. HMD claims that the X7 has an 86.5 percent screen to body ratio.

The back of the phone is made of glass.

The phone is powered by the relatively new and rare Snapdragon 710 chipset. Three storage options include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

The phone is available in Dark Blue and Night Red. There should also be the option of Magic Night Silver and Night Black.

According to a report in GSMArena, the phone is said to be priced at $245 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage model, $290 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model and $360 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage model.

The device will run Android 8.1 Oreo for the time-being and 9.0 Pie is expected at a later date.

The phone comes with a dual camera on the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device offers a 20 MP selfie camera which is being housed in the notch up front. The camera app of the phone uses extensive AI functions like AI bokeh effect, AI recognition for 18 scenes and much more. The lens is Zeiss branded.

The device offers an 18 W fast charger to fill half of the 3,500 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. It works over the USB-C port.

The headphone jack remains.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus expected to launch: Where and when to stream the event live

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia India teases a smartphone with ‘Mega Display’, could be the Nokia 7.1 Plus

Oct 08, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to launch in India at an event on 11 October

Oct 02, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus shows up on Geekbench ahead of launch confirming Snapdragon 710 SoC

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia event

HMD Global's expected Nokia 7.1 Plus launch: When and how to watch the event live

Oct 04, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4 now available for pre-order, shipping begins on 19 October

Oct 15, 2018

science

Halloween Comet

'Dead' comet resembling a skull to fly past Earth on 11 Nov, days after Halloween

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What it'll take to avert an impending global warming fiasco

Oct 16, 2018

Biopolymers

Self-growing polymer captures carbon dioxide and strengthens, repairs itself

Oct 16, 2018

Einstein Prize

Einstein Prize-winning Indo-American Professor Abhay Ashtekar talks gravity, physics

Oct 16, 2018