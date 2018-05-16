Nokia X6 has finally launched in China today. Yesterday, its specifications and price were leaked in an image that appeared on Baidu where the Chinese retailer Suning.com offered the phone for CNY 1,499 - approximately Rs 16,000.

The launch event began at 1:00pm IST with a live stream of the event on China's JD.com, and Tmall.

The Nokia X6 is officially priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx) for the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant, at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant and at CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,100 approx.) for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. The internal storage is also expandable up to 256 GB.

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and ultra slim bezels on the sides. Inside, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP units with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with HDR and a bokeh mode. There is also AI integration to help the camera recognise objects and deliver better results. The front-facing camera features a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear. Powering the device is a non-removable Li-Ion 3060 mAh battery and the phone is expected to run Android Oreo.

HMD Global, says that it is committed to the China market, and has further announced that they will setup a global mobile center at Shenzhen in China, which will focus on research. At the time of writing, HMD has not confirmed any details about whether the Nokia X6 will be coming to global markets.