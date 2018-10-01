Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
01 October, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus may come in 6 GB and 4 GB RAM variants, TENNA listing reveals

The phone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants—4 GB/6 GB and 64 GB/128 GB.

A recent listing from TENNA reveals some details about a device named TA-1131, which is expected to be the Nokia 7.1 Plus. It is rumoured to be launched at an event hosted by HMD Global on 4 October.

And from what the latest leak suggests, that the phone will come in two RAM and storage variants — a 4 GB and 64 GB variant, and a 6 GB and 128 GB model.

Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

It may come in three colour variants, that is, red, silver, and blue.

Further, per the listing, the device may feature a 6.18-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Apart from this, it will bear a dual camera setup where the primary camera will come with 12 MP and 13 MP lens whereas the front-facing camera will come with a 20 MP lens.

In terms of processor, it may sport an octa-core chipset that can clock up to 2.2 GHz and it is expected to run on stock Android 8.1 (Oreo).

The phone is expected to pack 3,400 mAh battery.

The device will bear a USB Type-C port, dual nano SIM slots, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, recently a leaked image of the Nokia 7.1 Plus was spotted. It packed 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and was priced at €349 which roughly comes to Rs 29,000. The recently leaked image does not show a notch on top while the image of the phone which was leaked sometimes ago had a notch.

