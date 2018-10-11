If you have lived through late 90s and early 2000s, today’s launch will surely be exciting for you. Along with updating its budget Nokia 3 smartphone series with the new Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global has also nicely played on the nostalgia and brought the Banana Phone to India.

For the uninitiated, the Banana phone is the comeback version of the classic Nokia 8110, which was first introduced in September 1996. In February this year, at MWC 2018, HMD Global sort of time-machined this device to the current market, bringing back the then-swanky sliding keyboard, and The Matrix feels.

Nokia 8110 Banana Phone price, specifications and features

The Banana Phone has been launched at Rs 5,999, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 24 October.

The Nokia 8110 is obviously not your standard smartphone; it comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and a 2 MP rear camera. No selfie cam on this one.

The phone, however, features 4G LTE connectivity, along with support for apps such as Google Maps, Facebook, and Twitter. And because the phone is so basic, its battery can last you some 20 days with an average of 8 hours of call time.

Nokia 3.1 Plus price and availability

Coming back to the present day device, HMD Global has also updated its budget Nokia 3 series with the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The smartphone has been launched at Rs 11,499 and will be available for purchase starting 19 October, exclusively on Flipkart.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications and features

In terms of hardware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The bezel around the display have been reduced to offer a better viewing experience.

At the rear, the smartphone sports the rear-facing fingerprint scanner, along with a dual-camera setup, which makes use of a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. Up front, it features an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio MT6750 chipset, with 2 or 3 GB RAM and 16 or 32 GB of storage.

Fuelling the device is a 3,500mAh battery. Further, the phone runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo as part of the Android One program. HMD Global promises that the phone will soon be upgraded to the latest Android 9 Pie version.