Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 13:29 IST

HMD Global launches Nokia 3.1 Plus and the Nokia 8110 Banana Phone in India

The Nokia 8110 Banana Phone is a fantastic play on nostalgia, specially during the festive season.

If you have lived through late 90s and early 2000s, today’s launch will surely be exciting for you. Along with updating its budget Nokia 3 smartphone series with the new Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global has also nicely played on the nostalgia and brought the Banana Phone to India.

For the uninitiated, the Banana phone is the comeback version of the classic Nokia 8110, which was first introduced in September 1996. In February this year, at MWC 2018, HMD Global sort of time-machined this device to the current market, bringing back the then-swanky sliding keyboard, and The Matrix feels.

Nokia 8110 phone. Nokia.

Nokia 8110 phone. Nokia.

Nokia 8110 Banana Phone price, specifications and features

The Banana Phone has been launched at Rs 5,999, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 24 October.

The Nokia 8110 is obviously not your standard smartphone; it comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and a 2 MP rear camera. No selfie cam on this one.

The phone, however, features 4G LTE connectivity, along with support for apps such as Google Maps, Facebook, and Twitter. And because the phone is so basic, its battery can last you some 20 days with an average of 8 hours of call time.

Nokia 3.1 Plus price and availability

Coming back to the present day device, HMD Global has also updated its budget Nokia 3 series with the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The smartphone has been launched at Rs 11,499 and will be available for purchase starting 19 October, exclusively on Flipkart.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications and features

In terms of hardware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The bezel around the display have been reduced to offer a better viewing experience.

At the rear, the smartphone sports the rear-facing fingerprint scanner, along with a dual-camera setup, which makes use of a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. Up front, it features an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio MT6750 chipset, with 2 or 3 GB RAM and 16 or 32 GB of storage.

Fuelling the device is a 3,500mAh battery. Further, the phone runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo as part of the Android One program. HMD Global promises that the phone will soon be upgraded to the latest Android 9 Pie version.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus expected to launch: Where an when to stream the event live

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global begins rolling out Android Pie beta to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, reveals CPO

Oct 10, 2018

Nokia accessories

Nokia True Wireless V1 Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones announced along Nokia 7.1

Oct 05, 2018

Nokia 9

HMD Global's next flagship will most likely be called the Nokia 9 PureView

Oct 03, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus shows up on Geekbench ahead of launch confirming Snapdragon 710 SoC

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 with Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5.84-inch PureDisplay HDR screen launched

Oct 05, 2018

science

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018