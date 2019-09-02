tech2 News Staff

Nokia has slashed the price of two of its handsets— Nokia 8.1 (Review) and Nokia 8110 4G (first impressions).

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. After the price cut, however, it is now selling at a price of Rs 15,999. This base variant also got a price cut in June this year after which it was selling at Rs 19,999. The higher variant is now priced at Rs 22,999 that was launched at a price of Rs 29,999.

Another Nokia phone that has got a price drop is the Nokia 8110 4G. This smartphone was initially announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The handset made its way to the India market in October last year and was priced at Rs 5,999. As of now, Nokia 8110 4G is selling at just Rs 2,999.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

In terms of display, the device features a 6.18-inch FullHD+ "PureDisplay" with an 18.7:9 ratio. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One programme. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is a support for 18 W fast charging.

Nokia 8110 4G specs

The Nokia 8110 features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis. It supports VoLTE calling and features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. It comes with 4G connectivity as well as apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter.

The phone also comes with a revamped version of the iconic Snake game and is available in traditional Black and Banana Yellow colours.



